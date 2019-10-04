Carolyn Sue Lusk, 63, of Bolivar passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in her home.
She was born Jan. 19, 1956, to Annis and Kenneth Charles in Independence. She graduated from Truman High in Independence.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Terry.
She leaves behind her son, Jason Sales, and granddaughter, Brookelynn, of Springfield; her sister and brother in-law, Sharon and Eddie Pangborn of Bolivar; and her beloved cat Simon.
Carolyn loved nature and liked being outdoors. In her earlier years, she loved taking float trips with her many girlfriends. She loved walking trails, horseback riding, fishing, and camping. She loved auctions and garage sales and could always find the bargains. Her pride and joys were her son and granddaughter.
She was a caregiver to her father for five years before he passed last year.
She had a lot of spunk and was very independent. Her passing leaves a huge whole in our hearts.
According to Carolyn’s wishes, her body will be cremated and a private family service will take place at a later date, and inurnment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.