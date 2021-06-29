Dorothy Lee Haling of Humansville passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the age of 87. She was born in Humansville on Aug. 26, 1933, to Raymond and Marie Routh. Dorothy married Donald Haling in October 1951. To this union, two sons were born, Donald and David.
Donald and Dorothy lived in Kansas City until they retired and moved to Humansville. They owned and operated Haling’s Plumbing and Electrical with their son Donald for 43 years.
Dorothy loved playing bingo, going to casinos and watching her great-grandchildren play ball.
She is survived by her two sons, Donald Haling and wife Annette, and David Haling; three grandchildren, Brandon and Jessica Hailing, Cassie and Jerry Ahlers, Jessie and Bryan White, nine great-grandchildren, Koby White, Lilly White, Kade White, Tucker Ahlers, Ty Ahlers, Tate Ahlers, Easton Haling and Seth and Jacklyn; one sister, Joyce Gillespie and brother Jerry Routh; sisters-in-law Linda Routh, Margie Routh, Anita and K.B. Youngblood; brother-in-law Ted Haling, along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the Humansville Cemetery.