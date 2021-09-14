Edmond Earl Wyatt, 95, of Bolivar passed peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, with family by his side. Earl was born in Crawford, Colorado, on June 24, 1925, to David Lindsey Wyatt and Sally Ann Reed Wyatt.
Earl was from a large family, one of 13 kids. He spent a lot of his growing up years on Redlands Mesa in Colorado. When you come from a family of that size, there is plenty to do. One of the many stories he would tell is about him and his siblings sitting under the shade of a tree, snapping beans while his mother would tell them stories.
Earl was great at telling his own stories. As a young child in school, he would have a hard time getting his school work done in the one room schoolhouse, because he would listen to the older children’s poems and not do his lessons. By the end of the day, he could recite the poetry the older kids were supposed to learn.
When Earl was 18 years old, he joined the U.S. Navy during WWII. After serving his time, he moved to Waterford, California, where he lived for several years, built a business for himself employing several other men. His oldest daughter Ilene was born there before he moved back to his homeland in Colorado.
In 1957, a romance began in Gunnison, Colorado, when Earl met Dorothy Smith, which would last more than 62 years. Earl was a carpenter of many of their homes, which was a good thing with a growing family. God and family were the most important things to him. He enjoyed talking with people about the Lord and bragging about his family. He was an avid elk and deer hunter and loved trout fishing in the mountains. This brave man would take four kids deer hunting and always come home with his hunting tag filled.
He learned to play the guitar at an early age and spent his life singing and writing songs. He had a love for music, which was always part of his life. Earl, three of his sisters and a daughter spent time traveling and singing gospel music. There was always a song, story or poem he was telling; most of the time it was a funny one.
In 1989, Earl and Dorothy moved to Missouri to be closer to children and grandchildren. Earl built a nice home that the family enjoyed coming to for Christmas, Thanksgiving, birthdays, family reunions or whatever the occasion was. They loved making homemade ice cream to share with family or friends from church. They would drive 40 miles round trip just to buy fresh milk from the Amish for their ice cream and use all the cream in it. Town was only 2 miles away, but the Amish had better milk, according to them, and it was a fun trip to count the Amish buggies as they drove there and back, while drinking their coffee.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorothy by two months; five brothers, Milton,
George, Frank, Harley, Ruben; four sisters, Netti, Peggy, Naomi, Esther; a daughter-in-law and two great-grandchildren.
Earl is survived by his daughters, Ilene Henson (Joel) of Dos Palos, California, Velinda Jacobs (Louis) of Sublette, Kansas, Vonnie Howlett (Max) of Bolivar; one son, Corbin Wyatt, Eckert, Colorado; two brothers, Hubert Wyatt of Greenwood and Calvin Wyatt (Marilyn) Hoskiss, Colorado; one sister Marjorie Hamblin of Pratt, Kansas; other relatives and friends.
Services for Edmond were Saturday, July 3, at Camp Cedaredge, Cedaredge, Colorado, officiated by Randy Wyatt, and music provided by the Wyatt Family. Final resting place was Cedaredge Cemetery, Cedaredge, Colorado.