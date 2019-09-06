Esther “Jean” Hoover of Bolivar went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, following a long illness.
She was born July 22, 1927, to the Rev. Leonard Wise and Hattie Gaines Wise in Marionville.
Jean graduated from Marionville High School and went to then-Southwest Baptist College, where she graduated with an associate degree in accounting.
While attending college, she met L.T. Hoover Jr., fell in love and they were united in marriage by Jean’s father in Marshfield on Aug. 22, 1947.
Jean and L.T. moved to Springfield in order for L.T. to complete his B.S. in accounting. Shortly after L.T. graduated, they moved to Kansas City and started their family. They were blessed with two children, James Maurice and Debra Sue.
The family moved to Bolivar in August 1969 where Jean went to work for SBU in the accounting office. She received the “Life Beautiful” Award from SBU in 1993 and then retired from SBU later that same year.
Jean was saved at an early age and was always an active member in many church groups and a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Bolivar.
Jean enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, homemaking and spending time with her beautiful family.
Jean was preceded in death by her older brother, John Franklin Wise; her parents, Leonard and Hattie Wise; and her son James Maurice “Jim” Hoover.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, L.T. Hoover Jr., of the home; daughter Debbie Dickerson and husband Russell of Bolivar; two grandsons, Dustin Dickerson and wife Tina and their four children and Ryan Dickerson and wife Myriah and their two children, all of Bolivar.
Funeral services will be at First Baptist Church in Bolivar on Sunday, Sept. 8. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m., with the service following at 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.