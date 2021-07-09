Howard Stanton Snyder was born the youngest of seven to Noah Elmer Snyder and Minnie Bill Carter Snyder. He grew up in the No. 1 area of southern Missouri, located between Plato and Mountain Grove.
Howard was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time outdoors with family. He liked to “tinker round,” working in his shop and around the house.
Howard worked as a custodian for several years. He was respected and liked by everyone he worked with. At work and at home, he was a quiet, soft-spoken person who very seldom raised his voice.
Howard joined Mary Anne Romines in marriage July 27, 1955. They had one son and one daughter who gave them seven grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. His favorite topic and pastime were his grands and great-grands. From the day Heather was born and the time he first held her to his last days playing ball with Lane, he loved them all relentlessly.
Howard was preceded in death by his loving parents, Noah and Minnie Snyder, his beautiful wife, Mary Snyder, and his siblings, Albert Snyder, Loydd Snyder, Roy Snyder, Edna Phillips, Mary Romines and Velma Crews.
He leaves with us to cherish his son and daughter-in-law, James and Elizabeth Snyder, his daughter, Jacqueline Brixey, and the many grands and great-grands, Heather Brixey, William Kessler, Emily Kessler, Stephanie Kessler, Jacob Kessler, Michael and Amanda Franse, Patricia Franse, Michael Franse, Gareth Brixey and Casey Stinley, Isabella Stinley, Rosalie Stinley, Lane Brixey, Ty and Anna Carter, Leah George, Banan George, Zach Brixey, Shawna Manis, Jerry Phillips and Kelly Snyder, Harley Snyder, Alexia Bohman, Draco Reynolds, Caitlyn Reynolds, Jennifer Edwards, Madison Edwards, Robert Edwards and Allison Edwards.
Visitation for Howard will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Hopewell Church, Huggins, Missouri.
Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Huggins.