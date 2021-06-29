Ines “Erylene” Fergason Sibley, 70, passed away from complications from COVID on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at CMH in Bolivar. She was born on May 10, 1951, in Belleville, Illinois, to Eryle and Inez Luinstra Fergason.
Erylene grew up in Ohio and graduated from Westerville High School in 1969. While in high school, she also graduated from cosmetology school.
Erylene married Mike Sibley on Aug. 21, 1971, in Wichita, Kansas. To this union, two children were born, Jeremy in 1974 and Amy in 1979. In 1979, the family moved to Willard, and then in 1985 moved to the Halfway/Bolivar area. They were happily married for 44 years before Mike passed away in 2015.
Erylene enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom and school volunteer for 20 years before working full-time at Halfway Schools for 19 years. Erylene was a caregiver for many years to different family members, including her mother.
Erylene was an avid Jesus lover and was saved and baptized in 1962. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Bolivar for the last 35 years. She was a collector of many things and enjoyed showering loved ones with cards on special occasions to let them know she was thinking of them. She enjoyed family genealogy, gardening and most importantly spending time with her family, particularly her five granddaughters.
Erylene was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her in-laws, Joseph and Helen Sibley; three sisters-in-law, Pam Silvey, Brenda Wannow and Janet Sibley; and three brothers-in-law, Myron Silvey, John Wannow and Gary Sibley.
Erylene is survived by her son, Jeremy Sibley and wife Sarah of Halfway; her daughter, Amy Sharp and husband Jamie of Bolivar; her granddaughters, Jaeden and fiance Kyle Pratt, Aubryn and Kaisley Sharp, and Kamryn and Anah Sibley; three sisters, Debbie Dixon and husband, Greg of South Dakota, Jodi Shaner and husband Gary of Oklahoma and Janet Reiss of Ohio; and a host of other relatives.
Upon Erylene’s wishes, there will be a private family burial at New Bethel Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Cure JM Foundation, curejm.org/donate. This is the organization raising awareness and research for Kaisley’s JDM disease. If you donate, please leave your name, so the family can give thanks.