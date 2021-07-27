Judith Ann Welch, 80, of Bolivar passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Judy was born on Feb. 3, 1941, in Joplin to Robert and Irene Cunningham.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Pat and Delores; brother Bobby Glenn; and one grandson, Brad Sanders. She is survived by her children, Darren Shaw, Sallie Welch, Richard Welch, William Welch, Stephanie Bledsoe, Sharada Bacon, John Welch, Cassie Welch, Carrie Seaton and Charles Welch; 26 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, Mike Slyman, and numerous other family and friends.
A visitation for Judy will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 28, at Pitts Chapel, and burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.