Lloyd Fridell Sherman was born Aug. 7, 1928, to Claud and Navie Sherman.
He married Dolores Mitchell on Dec. 18, 1950. To this union were born three children, Pamela, Melissa and Michael.
Lloyd loved his Lord, church, wife, children and grandchildren. Some of his hobbies included gardening, fishing, traveling, reading and sports, especially SBU basketball. He was member and a deacon at First Baptist Church of Bolivar and a member of the Masons 195, a worthy patron of the Eastern Star, Joe Roberts Pioneer Club and the Optimist Club.
Lloyd worked for Irby Construction for 12 years, as well as Missouri Telephone Co. and Alltel for 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Roger Abbott; parents Claud and Navis Sherman; three brothers, Wilburn, Peyton and Raymond; five sisters, Thelma Smith, Laura Jean Pafford, Edna Jones, Lillian Fuller, Evelyn Wamble; and several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores; children Pamela Abbott, Melissa Nevils and Aaron and Mike Sherman; three granddaughters, Emily King and Spencer, Elena Nevils and Erica Nevils; one grandson, Corey Abbott; and sister Grace Kahler.
A service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 10-11, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar. Ben Franklin, Porter Harryman, Aaron Nevils, Mike Sherman, Clark Sheehy and Kent Brummel will serve as pallbearers.