Mary Evelyn Hensley was born July 23, 1929, to Rev. Jim and Pearl Hensley near Bolivar. She passed away on Sept. 27, 2019, at the age of 90.
Mary was united in marriage to Ralph L. Childress on Nov. 7, 1946. Three children were born to this union.
She was saved at the age of 12, and was a charter member of Southside Missionary Baptist Church in Bolivar, where she served as pianist.
Mary loved her hometown and enjoyed working on many projects with the Bolivar Community Betterment Association. The most important things in her life were her faith in God, her family and her love of music. She opened Childress Music in 1967 and operated it until her retirement.
Mary is survived by a son, Jerry Childress of Bolivar; two daughters and their spouses, Barbara and Dusty McMurren of Berryville, Arkansas, and Lisa and Brett Jarvis of Bolivar; three granddaughters, Baylee Bass and husband Jeremy of Berryville, Arkansas, Addie Jarvis of Bolivar and Jena Brent of Branson; four great-grandchildren, Carolynn Bass of Berryville, Arkansas, and Preston, Abigayle and Adysen Brent of Branson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one brother, Wilbur Hensley; two sisters, Opha Redman and Winifred McGinnis; and daughter-in-law Barbara Childress.
Funeral services for Mary Childress were Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar.
Visitation was Monday, Sept. 30, at the funeral home.
Graveside services were held at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mary's honor to the Southside Missionary Baptist Church.