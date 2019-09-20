Norma June Case of Bolivar passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, in Bolivar at the age of 86 years.
She was born in Lecoma, the daughter of the late Lora E. Curtis and Frederica Hubbard Curtis.
On May 29, 1950, Norma married Ray E. Case, and to this union two daughters were born: Linda M. Mohr of St. Louis and Verna L. Haun of Bolivar.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, of 67 years. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Edna and Harry Wilson, and her brother, Ewell Curtis.
She is survived by her daughters and four grandchildren, Keith Mohr, Beth Newell, Kendall Haun and Grant Haun. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Amber Mohr, Samantha Mohr, Fletcher Haun and Eloise Haun.
Norma loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church in Bolivar.
She was also an avid garage sale enthusiast and loved antiques and pretty glassware. She loved quilting, sewing and crafts.
Norma and Ray enjoyed bluegrass music and had lots of fun going to bluegrass festivals with their dear friends from St. Louis.
In her own words, Norma was “sweet, neat and hard to beat.”
A service was Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Fox Funeral Home in Licking, with the Rev. Rob Lilly officiating. Pallbearers were Dwight Haun, Keith Mohr, Anthony Newell, Kendall Haun, Grant Haun and Dustin Wilson. Honorary pallbearers were Stanley Wilson, Mark Wilson and Edward Mohr. Interment was at Anutt Cemetery in Anutt.
Online condolences may be made at foxfh.net. Memorial contributions in memory of Norma Case may be made to The Baptist Home in Arcadia. All arrangements were under the direction of Fox Funeral Home.