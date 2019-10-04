Patricia Ann Jarman, 87, former St. Joseph Hospital and USD 259 food service employee, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Visitation 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4. Graveside Service 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Greenwood Cemetery. Preceded in death by her parents, Edd and Ethel Lamar; son, Randall Jarman; four brothers and one sister. Survivors include her sons, Stephen (Terri) Jarman, David Scott (Cheryl) Jarman and Mark (Angela) Jarman; sisters, Betty Collins and Ruby Cacy; 13 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren. Memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Share condolences at CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.