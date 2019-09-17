Patricia Jean Tindle of Bolivar unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Patricia Jean, the youngest of three beautiful girls, was born Sept. 2, 1940, to Benjamin and Nellie Fields Whitman in Pleasant Hope.
Patricia Jean attended grade school at Wilson School near Pleasant Hope, then attended Pleasant Hope High School.
When Patricia was 13 years old, she was saved and was baptized at Jefferson Bridge. When Patricia was 15 ½ years old, she met the love of her life, Jim Tindle. Her first date with him was on July 28, 1956. Six months later, on Christmas Eve 1956, Jim asked her to marry him, and he gave her an engagement ring. Six months later, July 5, 1957, they were married.
Jim and Patricia were married 44 years when he went to be with the Lord.
Jim and Patricia lived and worked together on their dairy farm south of Halfway for 43 years. They milked red Ayrshire cows for 35 years, as well as showing cattle at area fairs.
Patricia and Jim had two beautiful daughters born to their marriage, Velva Jo and Carol Ann.
Patricia taught sewing classes in the local 4-H while her daughters participated in 4-H. Patricia enjoyed cooking and was a wonderful cook. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening and raising calves. She especially loved cooking big meals for her family and friends.
Patricia began piano lessons at age 53 and enjoyed playing for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Jim, her two sisters, a niece, a nephew and a brother-in-law.
She leaves to mourn her two daughters, Velva Jo (Tindle) Bower and Velva’s two children, son Justin Bower and wife Heather, their children, Eli, Aubry and Tate, daughter Rachel (Bower) Snider and her husband Bryan, their daughters, Cheyenne and Addyson; and Patricia’s daughter Carol Ann (Tindle) McGregor and husband Kent McGregor, Carol’s three sons, Jake Roberts and wife Rachel, their sons Aiden and Cooper, Dusty Roberts and wife Morgan, their children, Dayton, Dax, Dalli Rae and Doc, Adam Roberts and wife Becca and children, Ainsley and Rhet.
Patricia also leaves behind to mourn many nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Bolivar First Assembly of God.
Services for Patricia Tindle will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, with visitation an hour prior, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.