Ronald “Ronnie” Blanton, 61, of Bolivar passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
He was born Dec. 31, 1957, in Bolivar to Morris Blanton and Wilma Harris Blanton, who preceded him in death.
He was united in marriage to Trudy Gray on Jan. 12, 1980.
He was a member of First Assembly of God, Bolivar.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 39 years, Trudy of the home; his son, Heath Blanton and wife Mandi of Bolivar; his daughter, Crystal Blanton of Bolivar; seven grandchildren, Tristan, Kailan, Troy, Kegan, Breanna, Madison and Aiden; one sister, Ruby Clark and husband Larry of Springfield; four brothers, Junior Blanton and wife Pat of Grain Valley, Robert Blanton of Springfield, Jimmy Blanton of Springfield, and Bobby Blanton and wife Pam of Springfield; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at First Assembly of God Church, Bolivar with Pastor Gary Ankrom officiating. Inurnment will take place at Mt. View Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.