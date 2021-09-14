Russell Ball, 38, of Humansville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 21, 1982, in Bolivar to Dennis Ball and Kimberly Ball.
Russell was a proud father of his three children. He was a very hard working man and always willing to help others. Russell was always very proud and honored to carry on his Grandpa Earl's legacy of Ball Tree Service.
Even though Russell was a very busy man, he always made time to enjoy life with his children. Whether it was ball games, fishing, deer or turkey hunting, pheasant hunting in South Dakota and Iowa, or just going to Lucas Oil Speedway for the day, they were always on the go. Russell never missed a chance to sponsor a local ball team or donate to anyone in need in the community.
Russell was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Helen Ball of Humansville and Kay Robinson of Excelsior Springs.
Russell is survived by his children of the home, Tyler Ball, Wyatt Ball and Emmalynn Ball; his parents, Dennis Ball and wife Kim of Humansville and Kimberly Ball of Humansville; his brother, Roy Ball and wife Abby of Humansville; his sister, Shayla Proctor and husband Brian of Humansville; his maternal grandfather, Danny Robinson; his aunt Margie Best and husband David of Collins; aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, Roy, Jayda and Jenny Ball, Brooklynn, Addalynn and Liam Hawley, Waylon, Kylee and Rylynn Proctor and Coralynn Foster, and many other family members and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Ball will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Humansville Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at the Humansville City Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to his children to help with their needs and education.