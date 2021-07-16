Sandra Ann Moritz, age 79, of Bolivar, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar. She was born Sept. 1, 1941, in Binghamton, New York, to Victor and Mildred Burhite Weed.
She was united in marriage to Herbert Moritz on Nov. 18, 1961, and to this union two sons were born.
Sandra always liked helping people who needed it. She loved doing the Bob Ross paintings and being a homemaker taking care of the home. She always had a garden and enjoyed taking care of it.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings. Sandra is survived by her husband of 59 years, Herbert Moritz; her two sons, Gary and Guy Moritz, all of the home; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.
According to her wishes, Sandra’s body will be cremated. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.