Shirley Ann Catron, age 65, of Bolivar passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar. She was born Nov. 17, 1955, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Ellison Al and Lola Mae Styles Ullrich.
Shirley loved spending time with her children and grandchildren; she was very family oriented. She loved unconditionally anyone she came in contact with. She was a very dedicated Denver Broncos fan!
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lonnie Gilmore and Billy Malloy; a great-granddaughter, Makenna Charlton; and a niece, Ann Tegge.
She is survived by one son, Jason Catron of Humansville; two daughters, Tiffany Taulbee of Lebanon and Tawnya Jones of Crestline, California; nine grandchildren, Kyle Taulbee, Shyanne Catron, Kaitlynn Taulbee, Tyler Taulbee, Elizabeth Jones, Arista Jones, Cameron Jones, Angel Walters and Triston Catron; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Ezmae; two brothers, Scott Malloy and wife Chela of Bolivar and Pat Malloy of Arizona; one sister, Sandy Gullatt of Tennessee; as well as many other relatives and friends.
According to Shirley’s wishes, her body will be cremated and private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.