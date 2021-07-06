Mr. Vernon Andrews, age 93, of Independence, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, in his home surrounded by family. He was born July 31, 1927, in Goodson to Leonard Willie and Dora Mae Roweton Andrews.
Vernon attended the Black Oak School, and then Halfway High School where he graduated with the class of 1945. He entered the U.S. Army shortly thereafter and served for a short term. He was united in marriage to Erva Peterson on Feb. 23, 1946, and to this union five children were born.
Vernon was saved as a young man at the age of 23 years old and joined Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Kansas City. He later moved his membership to Jericho Missionary Baptist Church in Independence. He was ordained a deacon at Jericho and remained a faithful servant till his death.
Vernon worked as a truck driver for Safeway Stores for over 39 years. He was a dedicated Kansas City Royals fan and would watch even when the team was not doing very well. He was always ready to go … and loved to travel. After retirement, he enjoyed restoring antique Farmall tractors and doing woodworking projects, especially for the grandchildren.
After Erva passed away, Vernon later married Jan Eidson Hollingsworth on Oct. 2, 1999. Even when he was so ill, his smile would come out when we would say, “We’re taking a picture,” and it would always be a great picture! Vernon loved his family and loved to be with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Erva Anna Peterson Andrews; infant daughter Vicki Sue Andrews; two sons-in-law, Johnny Halford and Jerry Viles; a sister, Nola Allene Andrews; and two brothers-in-law, Dale Griffin and Glen Eidson.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Jan Andrews of the home; four children, Carol Halford of Mesa, Arizona, Ron Andrews and wife Olivia of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Donna Flandermeyer and husband Les of Lee’s Summit, and Penny Viles of Bolivar; two stepdaughters, Cyndi Schulze of Independence, and Diana Waisner and husband Kerry of Blue Springs; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Florene Griffin of Independence; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Eidson of Clinton; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were Tuesday, July 6, at Pitts Chapel with Bros. Jeff Shelenhamer, Dan Breshears and Kenneth Moulder officiating. Music was provided by Kenneth Moulder and Juanita Smith, as well as a congregational hymn. Burial followed at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jericho Missionary Baptist Church, Independence. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.