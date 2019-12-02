This column was originally published in December 2011.
I love the week after Thanksgiving. We’re still fat and happy from an inappropriately sized meal, and it’s not close enough to Christmas to start panicking about getting everything done in time. But once that week has passed, the Christmas crunch begins and it feels like a mad dash toward the end of the year.
Sometimes all the hustle and bustle sucks the fun out of December. So I’ve rewritten one of my favorite Julie Andrews songs from “The Sound of Music.” It’s not that I don’t like the same things Julie Andrews does. I think raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens are quite nice. But a list of favorite things is personal, so I’m going to mentally sing my own version in the weeks ahead when things get rushed and chaotic. Perhaps you, too, should write down “a few of your favorite things” and then make time to enjoy them during this last month of the year.
(Here’s where you start humming the tune of “These Are A Few of My Favorite Things.” Ready?)
Snowflakes on front lawns and kids in their mittens
Hours to linger in warm, busy kitchens
Boxes from brown trucks and doorbells that ding
These are a few of my favorite things.
Cards in the mailbox and white twinkling lights
Hot cups of spiced tea and cookie delights
Pictures of children that tug at heartstrings
These are a few of my favorite things.
Laundry that’s folded and clean floors that glisten
Free time to sleep late and children who listen
Ribbons and paper and all the wrappings
These are a few of my favorite things.
When the bills come, when the kids fight,
When I’m feeling mad,
I simply remember
The best of December
And then I don’t feeeeeeel so bad.
Gwen Rockwood is a syndicated freelance columnist. Email her at rockwoodfiles@cox.net. Her book is available on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.