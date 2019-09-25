Even though it did, Humansville Fall Festival organizers and goers didn’t let it rain on their parade Saturday afternoon — at least not in the figurative sense.
That’s why umbrellas and raincoats — and maybe even plastic bags — they seemed to say, were invented.
For the 72nd year, the three-day annual Humansville celebration — despite Mother Nature’s tricks — drew crowds to the town’s center.
Humansville pride was, as always, on full display.
And, as I have written each year since I first gained this little corner of real estate on the BH-FP’s Opinion page, it is pride well placed.
Of course, in the interest of full disclosure, I must confess: I am a bit biased on this topic. I do, after all, come from Humansville stock.
My father lives today on a piece of the Humansville-addressed land where much of our recent family history played out. His home today, built just a few years before my mother died, looks across the fields my grandfather, Carl, farmed. Framed deliberately in a living room window — oh, the time Mom and Dad spent calculating that angle — is the site where once stood the white, broad-porched farmhouse where Dad grew up, where my parents were married and where I spent my newborn days.
And the old halls of Humansville’s school building, in my mind’s ear, still echo with the (nearly grumpy but really just determined) click-clack of my school teacher grandmother’s heels — it’s a walk I’ve been told I’ve inherited, earning me the nickname, “Little Sylvia,” from more than a few Humansville family friends. (And the proof marks on this page, just before going to press, indicate my coworkers agree.) Each year at the festival, they take time with me to remember her, along with so many other gone-but-not-forgotten neighbors and community members.
And, I’m certain, there is still magic housed within the walls of the little storybook cottage across the street from the school, where my grandparents spent half their time in later years, even after “officially” moving to Bolivar. To this day, those brick walls stand as a reminder to me: Humansville ties are not easily severed.
And perhaps that last bit has much to do with why the festival — a homecoming of sorts for so many — has seen such longevity and magnificence.
After all, few other Polk County events can boast such a long, let alone rich, history.
And even fewer can say they do it with such flair.
All in all, at least as this humble editor sees it, no one — still, in the year 2019 — does it quite like Humansville.
(0) comments
