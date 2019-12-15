As we continue this series of articles on prayer, let me remind you that in the last article I mentioned “Praying in Jesus’ Name” and “Asking according to His Will.” Today, I want to continue with the topics of praying in the Spirit and praying with faith.
Sometimes the Bible doesn’t have a specific promise or answer to our prayer need and it is difficult then to know how to pray. That is when we need to turn to the Holy Spirit.
Romans 8:26 – 27 gives us insight into this: “In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groans that words cannot express. And he who searches our hearts knows the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for the saints in accordance with God's will.”
When our oldest son was seriously injured in a hay hauling accident, I had a difficult time knowing what to ask God for. All I could do was turn our son over to God and allow Him to sort things out.
I believe that was one time when the Holy Spirit interceded with God on our behalf with “groans that my words could not express.” When you don’t know what to pray, seek direction from the Holy Spirit.
The fourth element of prayer mentioned by Torrey is to pray with faith. Mark 11:24 says, “Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”
I think that many Christians struggle with faith. How can we have this kind of faith in our lives?
Torrey said, “Trying to believe something that you want to believe is not faith.” Believing what God says in His Word is faith and it is the kind of faith that grows as you daily exercise it in your life. It’s easy for us to have faith when we ask for the small things, but we find it hard to have faith when we ask for the bigger and more difficult things in life.
I think that in all matters, we are to have James 1 kind of faith, which considers even the trials that come into our lives with joy. When we exercise faith in the small things, it strengthens us to have faith when the big issues come into our lives that we need to pray for.
Until next time, keep praying. Blessings in Jesus’ name.
Bill Nichols is the pastor at First Christian Church (DoC), Bolivar.
