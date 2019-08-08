CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Richard Lamar McComb, born 1966, Kansas City; class A felony first-degree assault or attempt — serious physical injury or special victim, class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant served; $125,000 bond; due in court Aug. 7.
Levi Wade Wright, born 1995, Willard; class E felony operated vehicle on highway without valid license — third and subsequent offense; arraignment scheduled Aug. 14.
Chesley Rayleen Mincks, 20, Bolivar; class D felony first-degree terrorist threat, class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; warrant issued; $500,000 bond.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Sandie Barnhouse, Bolivar; suit on account; default judgment against Barnhouse for $857 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Shawn Hayes, Bolivar, vs. Dangelo Dewayne Tucker, Bolivar and Dominic Isaiah Jordan, Bolivar and Lessie Mark Butler IV, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $2,180 plus court costs.
Play 4 Fun LLC, Bolivar, vs. Hannah Collins; rent and possession; default judgment against Collins for $1,423 and possession of premisses at 211 E. Division St., Bolivar.
Wakefield & Associates Inc., Jefferson City, vs. Charlotte C. Covert, Humansville; suit on account; default judgment against Covert for $2,364 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Tower Loan of Missouri Inc. DBA Tower Loan of Sedalia, Sedalia, vs. Eric. W. James, Bolivar and Anna James, Bolivar; promissory note; default judgment against defendants for $1,954 and 59.86% annual interest, plus court costs.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Kelly S. Trowbridge, Bolivar; suit on account; consent judgment against Trowbridge for $561 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Bell Management Inc., Joplin, vs. Larry Wade Vannostrand, Buffalo; unlawful detainer; consent judgment against Vannostrand for $371 and possession of premisses at 403 E. Summit #66, Bolivar, plus court costs.
Joshua Alan Stander, Bolivar; adult abuse stalking; default judgment against Stander, full order of protection.
American Enterprises International, St. Louis, vs. Dava L. Welch, Bolivar; breach of contract; change of venue granted.
Commerce Bank, Kansas City, vs. Nicholas J. Battaglia, breach of contract; change of venue granted.
Bureaus Inv. Group Port No. 15 vs. Bryce E. Vogel; breach of contract; dismissed by court without prejudice.
Synchrony Bank vs. Sharon Bradley; breach of contract; dismissed by court with prejudice.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Danny Hall; contract other; dismissed by parties.
Rose Hill Estates Property vs. Hasan A. Askari et al; other real estate actions; dismissed by court with prejudice.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil cases have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Midland Funding LLC vs. Amber Ybanez; suit on account.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Jesse Dodson; suit on account.
Newks Properties LLC vs. Timothy M. Williams et al; rent and possession.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following dissolutions of marriage have been granted in Polk County Circuit Court:
Abigail G. Clark and Jimmy D. Clark II.
Elizabeth R. Kingsley and Paul Glen Kingsley.
Susan Nicole McGowan and Brad Davis McGowan.
Andrea S. Painter and Jesse L. Painter.
Amanda G. Porter and Austin Porter.
Iva D. Smith and James O. Smith.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Clint Lambert Alford, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Leigh Ann Alford, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Bobby Carl Arnett, Preston; no seat belt; $10.
John Thomas Attebury, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
John Otis Barchers, Liberty; defective equipment; $173.
Derek A. Bascue, St. Joseph; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
Justin Charles Bays, Brighton; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Chuck Daniel Beckmon, Louisburg; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation.
Gavin Earl Boule, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; speeding; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Courtney Lynn Box, Springfield; failure to drive on right side of highway; $61 plus court costs.
Destiny Brianna Bradford, Buffalo; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Madelynn Melissa Breshears, Warsaw; no seat belt; $10.
Benjamin Terrance Brixey, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Gareth James Brixey, Humansville; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jesse Don Brock, Dunnegan; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Emma Nydine Buchanan, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Erin Shane Bussard, Morrisville; failure to display plates; 51.
Tanner Kade Calhoun, Hermitage; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Carol Fay Christensen, Humansville; failure to display plates; $21.
Derek Washington Collins, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Diana M. Connor, Camden Point; no seat belt; $10.
Jesse Lee Cote, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Owen Ashley Crain, Walnut Grove; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Spenser Len Cunningham, Springfield; possession of marijuana; $100.
Cole Davies, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Elijah Michael Dinneen, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
James Francis Dorweiler, Pittsburg; no insurance; $111 plus court costs.
Todd M. Ebert, Kansas City; defective equipment; $173; no seat belt; $10.
Leslie Bodean Flagg, Flemington; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Kevin Lyle Foster, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Brady Gambriel, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Clayton Dean Glenn, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; failure to drive on the right side of roadway; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Gracie Mae Green, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Madison Kaye Habick, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Tobias Octavias Hannah, Fair Play; disturbing the peace; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Calvin Neal Harris Jr., Springfield; defective equipment; $128.
Madison Naydean Harris, Bolivar; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Milton Doyle Harris, Springfield; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Isaac Howard Hill, Bolivar; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $54; no seat belt; $10.
Taylor Jade Hill, Springfield; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51.
Martha May Igo, Wheatland; disturbing the peace; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; no seat belt; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Kalenga Ilunga, Pleasant Valley; speeding; $156 plus court costs; no insurance; $71 plus court costs.
Devin James Inglis, Bolivar; resisting arrest; 90 days jail with credit for time served.
Kelsey Nicole Jones, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Joseph Kevin Karaffa, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Lisa Renea Kelly, Walnut Grove; speeding; $51 plus court costs.
Branden Edward Lansdown, Brighton; no seat belt; $10.
Stacy R. Lockhart, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Lucas E. Lynch, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Stefannie Ann Lynch, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Douglas C. Maack, Bolivar; defective equipment; $82 plus court costs.
Megan Jenny Mitchell, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Candice Moore, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Florin Naidin, Cambridge, Ontario; speeding; $151.
Zachary Allen Newcomer, Branson; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Michael Wayne Newman, Bolivar; defective equipment; $53; no seat belt; $10.
Viviana Gales Nunez, Springfield; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Kelly Marie Officer, Niangua; defective equipment; $282 plus court costs.
Tessa Janine Orton, Springfield; failure to transfer plates; $101.
William Albert Ostergaard, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; possession of marijuana; $100; no seat belt; $10.
Gene Ray Pate, Humansville; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Guy R. Patterson Jr., Olathe, Kansas; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Benjamin Matthew Peak, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
James Paul Powers Jr., Springfield; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Neil Ather Presley, Aldrich; driving without a valid license; $41.
William Leonard Randall, Creighton; failure to display plates; $51.
Landon Ross Rauch, Bolivar; defective equipment; $132 plus court costs.
James Justin Raymond, Colorado Springs, Colorado; speeding; $71.
Frank W. Richards II, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51.
Merle David Rebedeaux, Halfway; defective equipment; $177 plus court costs.
Julianna M. Roberts, Weaubleau; driving without a valid license; $91.
Susan Elaine Robinson, Fair Play; speeding; $71.
Jessica Marie Romo, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Ethan Tyler Searcy, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; $100; speeding; $61 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Travis Aaron Sherland, Lincoln; speeding; $156.
Arthur Lee Shimp III, Halfway; possession of marijuana; $100.
Tina Elizabeth Sloan, Halfway; careless and imprudent driving; $100 plus court costs.
Joshua Thomas Spencer, Wheatland; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Amanda Maureen Stone, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
Brenda Lee Stratton, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Christopher Douglas Stubbs, Humansville; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation.
Daniel Joseph Swartz, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Kimberly Lynn Swartz, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Shannon Dwayne Swearingin, Springfield; no seat belt; $10.
James Allen Thirion, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Thomas Edward Thomas, Kansas City; defective equipment; $104.
Kevin Patrick Thompson, Lake St. Louis; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; failure to stop for stop sign; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Eric James Turner, Springfield; failure to register vehicle; $31 plus court costs.
Ronald Jay Cody Vandeweerd, Bolivar; no insurance; $61 plus court costs; failure to display plates; $21.
Diana Kay Vote, Bolivar; failure to stop for signal light; $61.
Ann M. Wagner, Walnut Grove; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Karyn Grace Walter, Springfield; driving while intoxicated; suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation.
Laci L. Webb, Springfield; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Sheila Michelle Wickham, Springfield; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Travis Don Wickham, Springfield; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Laura Renee Williams, Urbana; failure to display plates; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Tara Lee Wilson, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Stephen M. Winebrenner, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Kodi Aric Wright, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Nicholas William Yoss, Independence; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Andrea Lorraine Zumwalt, Long Lane; no seat belt; $10.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Aug. 1
● Jail Capacity: 36
● Inmates Incarcerated: 45
● Mary Kapas, 32, of Stockton was arrested on a warrant for failure to stay on the pavement and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
● James Fleeman, 44, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
● Robin Murray, 29, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
● Richard McAllister, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
● A 35-year-old Brighton woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
Friday, Aug. 2
●Jimmy Hagar, 44, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, operating a vehicle with no insurance, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
●Kayla Geary, 20, of Brookline Station was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting.
Saturday, Aug. 3
●Anthony Ruzicka, 40, of Noel was arrested on a warrant for tab not properly affixed/displayed.
● Cody Yake, 44, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, Aug. 4
● Jail Capacity: 36
● Inmates Incarcerated: 45
● A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, displaying the plates of another, speeding, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
● Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 111th Road for a domestic physical.
● Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 460th Road for a domestic verbal.
● Deputies responded to Mo. 13/East 310th Road for a pursuit.
● Deputies responded to East 559th Road/South 156th Road for trash dumping.
● Deputies responded to the 300 block of East 2nd Street for child endangerment.
Monday, Aug. 5
● Jail Capacity: 36
● Inmates Incarcerated: 48
● Alexandra Rankin, 27, of Ash Grove was arrested on a warrant for delivering/possessing items prohibited at the jail and possession of controlled substance.
● Randy Atkinson Jr., 31, of Grandview was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
● Christopher Austin, 40, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates moving violations, tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance.
● Damien Waits, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
● A 44-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
● Scott Dodds, 21, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle and trespassing.
● Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 530th Road for a juvenile complaint.
● Deputies responded to the 800 block of East Maupin Street for a report of a gun.
● Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 129th Road for a missing runaway juvenile.
● Deputies responded to the 700 block of East 505th Road for fraud.
● Deputies responded to Mo. 215/Mo. 245 for a wrong way driver.
