CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Curtis Arthur Cornelius, Grovespring, born 1985; class E felony non-support; warrant issued; $500 bond.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Bolivar Farmers Exchange vs. Sarah Greenleaf; breach of contract.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Eric Propst; suit on account.
Service First Prop MGMT vs. Emillee Luna et al; unlawful detainer.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Paul Baugher; suit on account.
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs. Robert Pounds; promissory note.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution in Polk County Circuit Court:
Samantha Kathie Matthias and Michael David Matthias.
John Rue and Gaila A. Rue.
POLICE REPORTS
The Bolivar Police Department released the following reports for:
Sunday, Nov. 3
Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of South Pike Avenue.
Theft was reported in the 700 block of East College Street. A 28-year-old Bolivar woman was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
Theft was reported in the 900 block of East Lindon Street.
Monday, Nov. 4
Dispute in progress was reported in the 300 block of West Aldrich Road. A 27-year-old Bolivar man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked.
Chelsea R. M. Ramon, 24, was arrested on a warrant on South Lillian Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Past assault in the 1500 block of East Broadway Street was reported.
Gage L. Ashlock, 19, was arrested on a warrant on South Clark Avenue.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Past theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Thursday, Nov. 7
No reports provided.
Friday, Nov. 8
Theft was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Saturday, Nov. 9
No reports provided.
Sunday, Nov. 10
No reports provided.
Monday, Nov. 11
No reports provided.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
No reports provided.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
A non-suspicious death was reported in the 800 block of East Auburn Street.
Thursday, Nov. 14
No reports provided.
Friday, Nov. 15
No reports provided.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Officers responded for a mental health check in the 100 block of North Rechow Avenue. A man was transported for medical treatment.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing on East Aldrich Road.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Theft was reported in the 700 block of East Buffalo Street.
Monday, Nov. 18
Theft of motor fuel was reported in the 1600 block of East Broadway Street.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 5000 block of South Scenic Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Officers responded for a mental health check in the 1500 block of North Oakland Avenue.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Property damage was reported near the 300 block of North Albany Avenue.
Cheress Danielle Lapham, 34, was arrested on a warrant on North Oakland Avenue.
Thursday, Nov. 21
A shoplifter was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary on South Springfield Avenue.
Physical assault was reported in the 700 block of East Broadway Street.
Physical domestic assault was reported in the 300 block of East Locust Street.
Friday, Nov. 22
No reports provided.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Burglary was reported in the 800 block of East Lindon Street.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Counterfeit money was reported in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Past larceny was reported in the 300 block of North Williams Avenue.
Edward T. Hargrave, 36, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
Monday, Nov. 25
A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana during a traffic stop near the intersection of South Springfield Avenue and Auburn Street.
Domestic assault was reported in the 800 block of East Maupin Street. A man was later transported for a medical evaluation.
Theft was reported in the 700 block of East Buffalo Street.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near Wommack Street and Aldrich Road.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
No reports provided.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
A cardiac arrest with CPR in progress was reported in the 500 block of South Albany Avenue.
Theft was reported in the 900 block of West College Street.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Michelle Gabrielle Collins, 20, was arrested on a warrant on South Springfield Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 29
No reports provided.
Saturday, Nov. 30
A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault in the 400 block of East Olive Street.
Theft was reported in the 1800 block of West Broadway Street.
Physical domestic was reported in the 600 block of West Chestnut Street.
A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting on South Springfield Avenue.
Hannah Mackay Collins, 28, was arrested on a warrant on East Broadway Street.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Theft was reported in the 1900 block of West Broadway Street.
William Kirk Storment, 32, was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near West Broadway Street and North Lemmon Road.
Harry C. Sutt, 45, was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked near East College Street and South Springfield Avenue.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Dec. 12
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 57
Samantha Inman, 28, of Raytown was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance.
Mario Edwards-Cunningham, 33, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13/ 215 for a careless and imprudent driver.
Deputies responded to the 20000 block of Eddie Lane for a missing runaway juvenile.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Rt. BB for a road hazard.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rt. D for a suicidal subject.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 515th Road for an alarm.
Friday, Dec. 13
Holli Larose, 32, of Fair Grove was arrested on a warrant for fraud and stealing/receiving stolen property.
Jeremy Jones, 32, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register vehicle, failure to stop, passing bad checks and violating parole.
Timothy Dryer, 52, of Wheatland was arrested on a warrant for driving under the influence.
Emily Green, 23, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for endangering the welfare of a child.
Bobby Baker, 25, of Belton was arrested on a warrant for assault and burglary.
David Parkhurst, 37, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for theft and possession of controlled substance.
Saturday, Dec. 14
A 40-year-old Battlefield man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Amanda Cox, 33, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 53
Amber LaRue, 22, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to show proof of insurance.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Rt. D for a road hazard.
Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 32 for a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Early Street for an intoxicated driver.
Deputies responded to the 2000 block of East 562nd Road for trespassing.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 135th Road for a domestic physical.
Monday, Dec. 16
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 54
Tyrel Jackson, 33, was arrested on a writ.
A 39-year-old Humansville man was arrested on a warrant for assault, attempted escape from custody, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, property damage and resisting arrest.
Deputies responded to the 600 block of South Street for a domestic physical.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of South 164th Road for a suspicious object.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of East 351st Road for a stolen vehicle.
Deputies responded to Mo. 13/South 142nd Road for a slide off.
Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Mo. 123 for an animal call.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 58
Hunter Walters, 23, of Kansas City was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to wear a seat belt, violating parole and stealing/receiving stolen property.
Kristopher Wilson, 27, of Halfway was arrested on a warrant for enticing/attempting enticing child, statutory rape and statutory sodomy.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of South 150th Road for a slide off.
Deputies responded to East 420th Road/South 85th Road for a road hazard.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of North Walnut Street for theft.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 487th Road for fraud.
Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 430th Road for an animal call.
