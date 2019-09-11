CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Nicholas Taylor Gardner, born 1990, Brighton; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 9.
Shawn Eugene Trent, born 1992, Brighton; class E felony operated vehicle without a valid license — third and subsequent offense; arraignment scheduled Oct. 2.
Robert Ernest Clayton, born 1988, Bolivar; class E felony resisting arrest; summons issued; due in court Sept. 25.
Jennifer Lynn Childers, born 1983, Brighton; class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm; summons issued; due in court Oct. 2.
Erin Elaine McCracken, born 1988, Pleasant Hope; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 2.
Margaret Ann Taylor, born 1974, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 2.
Jennifer Melisa Grisham, born 1980, Walnut Grove; class D felony possession of controlled substance; summons issued; due in court Oct. 2.
CIVIL ACTIONS
The following civil suits have been disposed in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs (unless otherwise noted) presiding:
Holt Rental Management LLC, Bolivar, vs. Jordan Stillwell, Bolivar and Amber Brown, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against defendants for $1,550 and possession of premises at 1241 South Carl, Bolivar, plus courts costs and late fees.
Central Bank of the Ozarks, Springfield, vs. Juan Dunson, Humansville and Nancy Sumner Churning, Humansville; breach of contract; consent judgment against defendants for $4,775 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Holt Rental Management LLC, Bolivar, vs. Melinda Davis, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Davis for $1,280 and possession of premises at 810 E. Buffalo, Bolivar plus court costs and late fees.
Cascade Capital LLC, St. Louis, vs. William C. Duncan III, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Duncan for $5,708 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC A Limited Liability Company, St. Louis, vs. Barbara Gorski, Dunnegan; suit on account; default judgment against Gorski for $644 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Central Bank of the Ozarks, Springfield, vs. Derek Lile, Bolivar; breach of contract; consent judgment against Lile for $5,437 and 9% annual interest, plus court costs.
Gary L. Parsons, Bolivar, vs. Jason Lynn Parsons, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against Parsons for possession of premises at 3821 S. 155th Road, Bolivar.
Central Bank of the Ozarks, Springfield, vs. Bradley S. Sikes, Bolivar; breach of contract; default judgment against Sikes for $2,547 and 14% annual interest, plus court costs.
Darrel Stephen Moore, Springfield, vs. Earnest William, Bolivar; rent and possession; default judgment against William for possession of premises at 440 S. Chicago #4, Bolivar.
Tyler Wayne Miller, El Dorado Springs; child protection act; judgment against Miller for full order of protection.
Shelly Brown, Fair Play; name change; judgment granted change of name.
Victoria Overly vs. Dietta M. Villarreal et al; personal injury; dismissed by parties.
Dustin W. Rife vs. Missouri Department of Revenue; revoc review; dismissed by parties.
Capital One Bank USA NA vs. John M. Perkins; suit on account; dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. William Westmoreland; suit on account; dismissed by court without prejudice.
HSH Real Estate Holdings LL vs. Katlin Pickens et al; rent and possession; dismissed by parties.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Capital One Bank USA NA St.ƒ Louis vs. Linda M. Scott; suit on account.
Bill Roberts Chevrolet vs. Jason E. Hollenbeck; small claims over $100.
DISSOLUTIONS
The following couples have filed for dissolution of marriage in Polk County Circuit Court:
Jason P. Eidson and Ella L. Eidson.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Carrie L. Adams, Ava; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Tawah Hussain, Warrensburg; failure to display plates; $47.
Keri A. Barker, El Dorado Springs; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Scott Michael Bishop, Buffalo; defective equipment; $278 plus court costs.
Rachel Katherine Brown, Bolivar; failure to display plates; $51.
Chance Bukuru, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; defective equipment; $278; defective equipment; $54.
Jimmy Lee Bunch, Conway; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Hayley Dawn Campbell, Halfway; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Deborah Ann Chrisman, Belton; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Courtney Blair Christian, Kansas City, Kansas; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Logan Payne Clark, Bolivar; possession of marijuana; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Darrel Scott Claspill, Branson; stealing; $150 plus court costs.
Lisa Janette Conrad, Springfield; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Mark A. Cook, Omaha, Nebraska; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Tina Lee Cox, Humansville; no seat belt; $10.
Daniel Robert Croxton, Brookline Station; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Teresa Leann Davies, Elkland; following too closely; $61 plus court costs.
Michael Ree Davis, Pleasant Hope; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Michelle Lee Dawson, Brighton; no seat belt; $10; failure to secure a child; $10.
Shannan Michelle Diaz, Buffalo; displayed plates belong to another person; $51 plus court costs.
Carol Marie Dixon, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Daniel Wade Dotson, Sparta; no seat belt; $10.
Brandon Lee Eisman, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Ralph Tobias Ellingsen, Fort Riley, Kansas; defective equipment; $328 plus court costs.
Christie D. Engle, Bolivar; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Trevor Lane Evans, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Howard H. Green, Wheatland; defective equipment; $123.
Brandy L. Hamrick, Bolivar; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Lillian Delmae Harr, Springfield; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Ivan Robert Heesh, Lebanon; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Anthony Kane Hemsworth, Nixa; failure to display plates; $51; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Russell Thomas Hendrickson, Deepwater; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Sara Hull, Manchester; speeding; $61 plus court costs.
Jamison Jett Jones, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Casey Charles Jordan, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Curtis Lawson, Strafford; defective equipment; $21 plus court costs.
Cheyene Nicole Lee, Warsaw; possession of marjuana; $96.
James Bradley Lee, Humansville; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Alexander James Lemons, Halfway; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Alex Esco Lindsey, Springfield; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Clinton D. Long, Kansas City, Kansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
James Lloyd Long, Walnut Grove; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $41; no seat belt; $10.
Eric Dean Manier, Springfield; no insurance; $61.
David W. Middleton, Springfield; failure to display plates; $21 plus court costs.
Edward Clayton Millard, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10; failure to secure a child; $10.
Jimmie Ray Miller, Bolivar; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Clinton Frederick Minix, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Austin Dakota Moore, Bolivar; possess of an imitation controlled substance; $100 plus courts costs; possession of marijuana; $100 plus court costs.
Lisa Danielle Myers, Humansville; no seat belt; $10; no seat belt; $10.
Anthony Daniel Nardi, Humansville; stealing; execution of sentence suspended, 30 days jail, two years probation plus court costs.
Hector Paul Nieto, Springfield; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Ronnie Eugene Parmalee, Osceola; no seat belt; $10.
Michael R. Pendergrass, Buffalo; defective equipment; $54 plus court costs.
Sharon Lynch Perkins, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Amber Leann Perry, Long Lane; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs; driving without a valid license; $100 plus court costs.
Cody Lee Seth Price, Dunnegan; driving without a valid license; $61 plus court costs; careless and imprudent driving; $100 plus court costs; leaving the scene of an accident; $100.
Wesley Edward Roberts, Humansville; no seat belt; $10 plus court costs.
Corey Austin Sarnstrom, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Clarence Dean Scheets, Willard; driving all-terrain vehicle in a stream or river; $61 plus court costs; displayed plates of another person; $21.
Charles David Simpson, Louisburg; no seat belt; $10.
Jared Lee Simpson, Buffalo; no seat belt; $10.
Johnny Ray Smith, Bolivar; defective equipment; $173 plus court costs.
Wade Garrett Smith, Nixa; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Suzy Nichole Sparks, Springfield; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Elliott Darrin Stockert, Belton; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Luis Eduardo Tavio-Dolande, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Kara Elizabeth Taylor, Bolivar; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Sammye L. Tillery Jr., Walnut Grove; no seat belt; $10.
Patricia Lynn Wassam, Pleasant Hope; possession of marjuana; $113 plus court costs.
Taylor David Watkins, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Melissa Sue Zarda, Kansas City; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Aug. 26-Aug. 30 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Sabrina Simpson, Bolivar; speeding; $180.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants.
James W. Bayer, Bolivar (2); Sean R. Chamness, Buffalo (2); Amanda J. Cox, Bolivar (2); Thomas Edwards, Joplin (4); Jessica B. Glenn, Bolivar (5); Nicole L. Jackson, Bolivar (2);
Derek Meyer, Louisburg; Danse L. Nelson, Buffalo; Randall Scott Roberts, Bolivar; Carmen M. Stephens, Bolivar (3).
SHERIFF’S REPORT
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Friday, Sept. 6
• Neal Gervol, 40, of Tin Town was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and residing within 1000 feet of a school/child care facility.
• Amanda Wilson, 21, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seat belt, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to affix motor vehicle/trailer plates, failure to appear, failure to show proof of insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Benjamin Pingleton, 35, of Buffalo was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• A 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and possession of marijuana.
• A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
Saturday, Sept. 7
• Tanner Good, 22, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to obey traffic signal at railroad crossing and failure to register vehicle.
Sunday, Sept. 8
• Jail Capacity: 36
Inmates Incarcerated: 60
• Donald Tieden, 33, of Brighton was arrested on a warrant for violating parole.
• Clairese Detweiler, 37, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for trespassing.
• A 25-year-old Pleasant Hope man was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, assault and burglary.
• A 27-year-old Pleasant Hope man was arrested on suspicion of assault and burglary.
• John Brown, 36, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
• A 52-year-old Humansville woman was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle.
• A 55-year-old Humansville man was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 420th Road for a noise disturbance.
• Deputies responded to the 100 block of South Ohio Street for property damage.
• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Mo. 13 for an alarm
• Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Effie Street for a burglary in progress.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Randall Scott Simmons, 48, Brighton, and Ashley Dawn Woodcock, 33, Bolivar.
Robert Scott Corley, 31, Galmey, and Lynne Louise McHenry, 30, Wheatland.
Logan Andrew Sawyer, 22, Humansville, and Jasmine Marie Verdoot, 24, Humansville.
Kyle Christopher Siems, 32, Stockton, and Hanna Ranae Bates, 21, Stockton.
Larry Curtis Covert, 41, Halfway, and Gabrielle M. Britt, 38, Halfway.
Ian Patrick Cloyd, 32, Bolivar, and Heather Lanae Snow, 24, Kearney.
Onnye Randall Davis, 30, Walnut Grove, and Lacey Renae Nehmer, 30, Walnut Grove.
Robert Eldon Graham, 34, Bolivar, and Jessica Maxine Cornelius, 33, Bolivar.
Zane Grayson Gore, 21, Bolivar, and Emily Elizabeth Duckett, 22, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.