Bearcats win court opener

SBU men's basketball team opened its 2019-20 season on a high note, recording a nearly 20-point 64-45 win over Trevecca Nazarene University on Friday, Nov. 8.
Bearcat Damian Prgomet clocked a double-double in the game, scoring 17 points and 11 rebounds.
TNU got on the board first, but SBU’s Brady Smith drained a 3-pointer for his first official points as a Bearcat, putting SBU ahead 3-2.
SBU later scored 8 unanswered points as the team took a 16-8 lead.
The Bearcats ended the first half on a 6-3 run to take a 35-20 halftime lead.
Prgomet scored the first two buckets of the second half, with Brady Smith picking up an assist on one of those baskets.
SBU kept its foot on the gas, pushing the lead to 25 with 9:53 remaining in the game. Trevecca Prgomet and Tyler Williams kept SBU at a comfortable lead.
Kent Thomas scored 10 points in his Bearcat debut, scoring 10 points. Joe Miller had 11 rebounds and 8 points. Houston Johnson was 4-5 from the field with two rebounds and an assist.
SBU 77
LSS 85
The Bearcats fell short 85-77 against Lake Superior State University on Sunday, Nov. 9.
SBU jumped out ahead early, but couldn’t hold onto the game, taking a 44-34 lead at the half.
As the teams battled through the game’s closing minutes, SBU’s Godfrey Rolle nailed a shot from beyond the arc to get SBU close at 70-73.
After an LSSU free throw, Rolle made a layup to make it a 2-point contest.
LSSU drove a wedge, widening the gap until the final whistle blew.
Quinn Nelson had 15 points with four assists and four rebounds. Prgomet had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Rolle and Smith scored 13 and 11, respectively.
SBU 95
OCC 70
The Bearcats won their home opener over Ozark Christian College 95-70 Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Prgomet scored an early trey to put SBU ahead 3-2.
After OCC took an 11-6 lead with 13:26 left in the first half, the Bearcats battled back to enter halftime with a 41-30 lead.
SBU jumped to a 19-point advantage in the second half, then continued to pour it on.
All five of SBU’s starters finished with double digit points. Brady Smith led the way with 18. He was 7-12 from the field and 3-3 from the free throw line with five rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals. Rolle and Miller both were 3-4 from 3-point range.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 89
MB 64
Behind a strong third quarter, Southwest Baptist University women’s basketball secured an 89-64 win over Missouri Baptist in the Lady Bearcats’ home opener Tuesday, Nov. 12.
SBU outscored the Spartans 33-7 in the third quarter.
Alexus Johnson was 5-5 from deep for a total of 17 points. Bailey Rezabek, Kyleigh Vaught, Regan Tibbits, and Sydney Bandy all scored in double digits.
FOOTBALL
SBU 17
CWU 72
SBU football wrapped up its road slate Saturday, Nov. 9, falling 72-17 to Central Washington University.
SBU took advantage of the opening kickoff, with Kyle Ghetes hitting a 27-yard field goal to take an early lead.
CWU, though, scored on its first two drives to set the advantage at 14-3 as SBU starting quarterback Brendan Smith exited the game with an ankle injury.
CWU kept the pressure on throughout the remainder of the contest, intercepting backup play caller Isaiah Ramsey four times.
Ramsey led the Bearcats with 70 passing yards and a touchdown. Bryce Cabrera led rushers with 54 yards. Dominique Lee added with 44 yards and a touchdown. Eric Knight had 28 yards. Curtis Cuillard had 37 yards receiving, with Raldy Mena adding a touchdown.
SBU will play Lindenwood at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Plaster Stadium in Bolivar.
VOLLEYBALL
SBU 0
LEWIS 3
SBU volleyball fell 3-0 to Lewis University on Friday, Nov. 8.
Ana Hanes led the Lady Bearcats with six blocks. Makenzie Bouse had 13 assists and eight digs.
SBU 0
UIS 3
SBU fell 3-0 to the University of Illinois-Springfield on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Sam Ibarra led the Bearcats with 11 kills and two blocks. Lexi Moon had nine digs. Bouse had 30 assists to the cause.
The above article was compiled from SBU reports.
