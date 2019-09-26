Bolivar’s Ashtynn Russell continued on a series of strong performances last week, medaling with a sixth place finish at the 16-team Bolivar golf tournament at Silo Ridge Monday, Sept. 16.
The Lady Liberator senior shot 82 to lead the program. Freshman teammate Elle Robinson shot 116, and senior Annie vanHoornbeek scored 128.
Coach Kim Cribbs said the team played well through Monday’s stifling heat.
“The girls showed lots of determination that day,” she said.
The tournament was played ball down, she said, meaning balls are played where they lie.
Looking over the season so far, she said the team of four has worked hard.
Sophomore London Seiner missed the contest due to an injury, she said.
Robinson and vanHoornbeek are both new to golf and both have improved steadily, Cribbs said.
“We are going to work really hard on our short game,” she said. “This is the hardest part of the game to learn.”
The crew also stands a chance in the postseason, Cribbs said. Russell was all-district, qualified for sectionals and went on to finish 30th out of 97 at the state tournament last year.
The senior has qualified for state for the last three years and has placed in the top 10 in every 2019 tournament.
“I am very confident that Ashtynn will make it out of districts and on to sectionals,” Cribbs said. “She has medaled in every tournament this season,”
Robinson, a newcomer, is also a benchmark of the team’s success, Cribbs said. The golfer has been a fast learner and recorded improving results at each tournament this year, she said.
“(Robinson) has a great chance of getting out of districts, as well, if we can knock a few more strokes off her game,” she said.
The Lady Liberators next play at Eldon on Tuesday, Oct. 1, against opponents Eldon, Osage and Waynesville.
