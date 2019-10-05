When Bolivar High School softball coach Brian Thompson looks over his team, he sees potential, still untapped, despite the Lady Liberators’ formidable 15-5 record.
“We are playing good ball, but I don't really think we have played our best ball yet,” Thompson said. “There is a lot more to see in this group.”
The team is fielding four juniors and six sophomores, Thompson said.
The group put that young talent on display Tuesday, Oct. 1, downing Osage 7-0 on senior night in Bolivar. As of press time Friday, the Lady Indians are the seventh team Bolivar has held scoreless in 2019.
Behind the plate, Thompson said pitcher Katie Brooks is 8-3 on the season with 143 strikeouts and 16 earned runs in 70 innings pitched.
Pitcher Jadyn Hamilton is 6-2 with 19 strikeouts and 14 earned runs in 36 innings, and Brookelyn Cline is 1-0 with nine strikeouts and no earned runs over six innings.
“Overall, the team is doing well this year,” Thompson said.
Shae Smith had three RBIs in Tuesday’s win. Avery McClure and Paige Severns each batted in two runs.
Emme Hall led scoring for the Lady Liberators, crossing home plate twice.
Overall, the Lady Liberators are averaging .385 and have eight players batting .330 or better, with two close to the .300 line, Thompson said.
“We have outscored our opponents 143-30,” he said.
Despite that, Thompson said the team has actually struggled at the plate in recent games.
“I fully expect that to get better as we get deeper into the season,” he said.
The Lady Liberators opened play at the Springfield Tournament Friday, Oct. 4, and games continue Saturday, Oct. 5.
Bolivar enters Class 3 District 10 play later this month as the No. 1 seed and tournament host. The Lady Liberators, who were district champions last year, first play at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, against the winner of a Wednesday, Oct. 16, matchup of No. 4 Buffalo and No. 5 St. James. The winner plays for the title Saturday, Oct. 19, against the victor of a matchup between No. 2 Osage and No. 3 Salem.
Thompson said to expect more from the team as it gears up for the postseason.
“One thing is for sure, this group of young ladies knows how to play ball,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.