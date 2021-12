More local news

Picturing Polk County voting ends Dec. 31 The end of 2021 is upon us, and that means it’s time to vote for your favorite BH-FP Picturing Polk County reader photo! Winners from the newspaper’s photo of the month contests …

Chopping up the season The Bolivar High School Lady Liberator wrestling team has had its fair share of ups and downs already this season, coach Jeff Davis said. Charlene Barnum, Davis added, has been the team’s …

Most read news of 2021 Here are 2021’s 10 most read Bolivar Herald-Free Press articles, ranked according to the most unique pageviews by subject during the year at BolivarMoNews.com. 1 Bolivar PD names victim …

Alana Zimmerman Allen and Mary Ann Zimmerman, Flemington, are the parents of a daughter, Alana, born at 5:19 a.m. Nov. 23, 2021. She weighed 5 pounds and was 19.25 inches. Alana joined two …

Health center reports new COVID-19 death The Polk County Health Center has confirmed another death related to COVID-19 for the county. According to a Friday, Dec. 17, announcement, the death was of an unvaccinated 80-year-old Polk …

