BHS to perform ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’

The Bolivar High School Drama Department will present "Cheaper by the Dozen" Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 20-23, in the high school auditorium.
The Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m. and the Sunday show will be at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $4 for students and $5 for adults.
According to a BHS news release, the “heart-warming and hilarious play” is a comedy based on the life of the Gilbreth family, set in the 1920s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.