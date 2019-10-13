Bolivar Kiwanis will hold its annual pancake fry from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, on the south side of the Bolivar Square.
The meal includes pancakes, sausage and milk or coffee.
Cost is $4 in advance or $5 at the door. Children under 6 are free.
