Southwest Baptist University’s theater department will present the regional premier of the musical “Overture” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in the Davis-Newport Theater on the Bolivar campus.
According to an SBU news release, “Overture,” winner of the New York Music Festival’s Best of Fest award and voted Kansas City’s Best New Musical, “is guaranteed to provide a night of entertainment, laughter and song.”
The musical tells the story of the Kansas City Philharmonic’s 1953-54 season and its continued struggle to stay afloat, the release said.
General admission tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children, $8 for alumni, senior citizens, SBU students and students at other universities. Tickets may be purchased at the SBU Theater Box Office between 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday in the Jester Learning and Performance Center, online at sbuniv.edu/theatre or by phone at 328-1691.
