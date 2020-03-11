The Southwest Baptist University Department of Music will present “Winds and Friends,” featuring the SBU Wind Symphony, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in Pike Auditorium on the Bolivar campus.
Conducted by Brian K. Hopwood, professor of music and director of instrumental studies, the Wind Symphony will feature works by Stamp, von Suppé, Hazo, Paulson, Himes and Chance. Guest ensemble will be the Marion C. Early High School Concert Band – Eric Schrantz, conductor.
The Wind Symphony will open with Jack Stamp’s energetic and brilliant “Gavorkna Fanfare.”
The performance continues with the park-band favorite “Light Cavalry” by Austrian composer Franz von Suppé. Samuel Hazo’s “Perthshire Majesty,” a Scottish ballad for wind band, features Morgan Cochran on soprano saxophone. A very different sounding work, “Epinicion,” written during the final days of the Vietnam War, is composer John Paulson’s personal abstraction of war in general. An epinicion is an ancient song of victory sung at the conclusion of a triumphant battle.
Additional works will include “Variations on a Korean Folk Song” based on the folk song known as “Arrirang” and William Himes’ arrangement of the one of the world’s most beloved hymn tunes, “Amazing Grace.”
“Brighton Beach,” by William Latham, will be performed jointly by both bands and will conclude the concert.
The performance is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Hopwood, at 328-1647 or bhopwood@SBUniv.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.