Bolivar High School has earned a spot among nationally ranked high schools, according to a recently released report.
The 2019 U.S. News list of the nation’s best high schools placed BHS at 6,430 among more than 23,000 schools reviewed and 17,245 ranked.
Among Missouri high schools, BHS landed 83rd, also earning the fourth spot among Springfield metro area high schools. Springfield Central nabbed the top spot, with Ozark and Fordland following in second and third, respectively.
According to the report, rankings were based on student performance on state-required tests and college-readiness exams, as well as graduation rates.
Nationally, BHS secured the 1,688th slot when it came to math and reading proficiency. The school tied for 914th in math and reading performance. It also tied for 7,687th where graduation rates were concerned.
The school’s college readiness performance was not factored in, according to the report.
This year’s rankings involved a “revamped methodology,” U.S. News reported, clarifying a school’s ranking this year cannot be compared to that of previous years.
Nonetheless, the district said Tuesday it takes pride in the results.
“We are so proud of BHS for being ranked by U.S. News as one of the top high schools in the Ozarks,” R-1’s Samantha Jacobson told the BH-FP via email. “It is such an honor to receive this ranking and a testament to the support we receive from our community. Additionally, it is a reflection of the dedication our staff has to our Liberators.”
According to the list, Marion C. Early and Pleasant Hope high schools were ranked unspecifically at 12,935th-17,245th in the nation, 191st-291st in Missouri and 12th-20th in the Springfield metro area.
Fair Play, Halfway and Humansville high schools were unranked.
