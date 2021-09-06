TANNER WELLS AND ERIC FAUSTO received awards at the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships, held virtually from June 14-24.
According to a news release, Wells of Bolivar, a student at Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, was awarded the college bronze medal in Automotive Service Technology.
Fausto of Pleasant Hope, also an OTC student, was awarded the college silver medal in Technical Drafting.
The release stated more than 3,700 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education, adding the SkillsUSA Championships “is the largest skill competition in the world.”
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 107 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions, including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking, the release stated.
“Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers,” the release noted. “Industry support of the in-person SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,000 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.”
Due to the pandemic, contests were conducted locally at schools or industry sites nationwide, with proctors supervising events and judges evaluating the students' work.
The release stated more than 1,100 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students. Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships.
The release stated SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen the nation's skilled workforce. For more information, visit skillsusa.org.
• • •
SCHOOLEY SCHOLARSHIP checks are now available. Bolivar High School graduates who received the scholarship for the 2021-22 school year may pick up their fall checks in the high school front office by providing proof of enrollment at a college/university. Accepted documentation may include a copy of schedule, invoice from the college/university, etc. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 326-5228 for more information.
