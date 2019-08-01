Back-to-school tax holiday returns this week

Friday brings with it potential savings for back-to-school shoppers as Missouri’s annual sales tax holiday returns.
Bargain hunters can purchase clothes, computers and school supplies state tax-free starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and through Sunday, Aug. 4. During this period, the state’s 4.225% sales tax will not be assessed on certain purchases made in Missouri.
During the sales tax holiday, certain back-to-school purchases — such as clothing, school supplies, computers and other items — are exempt from state sales tax.
City and county taxes
Cities and counties may opt out from the holiday, electing to collect local sales tax.
In Polk County, as well as neighboring Greene, county sales tax will be collected, according to the Missouri DOR. Both Bolivar and Halfway also will collect city sales tax.
What purchases qualify?
The appropriate sales tax will not be charged on the following items during the holiday:
• Clothing with a value of $100 or less qualifies. The state’s definition of clothing includes traditional apparel, including footwear, which is worn on or about the body. It also includes material to make school uniforms or other school clothing. It does not include accessories such as watches, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands and belt buckles.
• School supplies include items not exceeding $50 per purchase that are used in a standard classroom for educational purposes. School supplies include, but are not limited to, textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps and globes. Also included is computer software having a taxable value of $350 or less. Items not qualifying include MP3 players, handheld media devices or iPods, cameras, watches, headphones, sporting equipment, telephones, office equipment, furniture and fixtures.
• Personal computers and devices costing less than $1,500 qualify. Included are laptops, desktops, tablets or iPads, storage devices, printers, speakers, keyboards, scanners, as well as video and sound cards and other peripheral devices.
Those making qualified purchases do not have to be students to benefit from the holiday.
The tax holiday turns 16 this year. In 2003, then-Sen. Peter Kinder championed and won approval for legislation to establish a three-day sales tax holiday in the state. This goal of the holiday is to help Missouri families by giving them a discount on all their back-to-school needs while helping Missouri’s economy with a boost in retail sales. More information, including a list of local governments opting out of the holiday, is available at dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school.
