District unveils COVID dashboard

Bolivar R-1 Schools will now post its COVID-19 data on a website on its dashboard, the district announced via email Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The district had previously emailed parents of students who share campuses with those who have tested positive.
“We will no longer be notifying families and staff through email of positive cases but will have this dashboard posted publicly instead,” the district announced via email. “This should help declutter emails and provide a centralized place for all families, community members and staff to see updated numbers.”
According to the district, the dashboard will be updated Monday through Friday.
As of Monday, Sept. 21, seven students and three staff have tested positive, with 196 students and 12 staff members in quarantine.
The district’s board of education also met Wednesday and voted unanimously to approve an agreement with Citizens Memorial Hospital for telemedicine services.
The agreement should improve access, superintendent Tony Berry told the board.
According to unofficial minutes from the meeting, board member Jeralen Shive made the motion and Jared Taylor seconded.
The agreement is subject to approval by the district’s legal counsel.
District spokesperson Sammy Jacobson told the BH-FP through the agreement, CMH will provide a nurse to the district while R-1 will provide an office space for the nurse.
“If a student is sick or needs a new prescription, the nurse will contact the guardian and, with their permission, the student can be seen virtually with a doctor,” Jacobson said. “With approval of the parent, the student can then receive a prescription from that doctor.”
That means guardians won’t have to take off work and students won’t miss school for a doctor’s appointment, she said.
“This partnership is still going through some of the details but will cost the district nothing,” she said.
Board members also voted unanimously to renew the district’s agreement with the Bolivar Police Department for a school resource officer.
Board members Kyle Lancaster, Shive, Taylor, Keri Clayton, Paula Hubbert, JR Collins and Brandon Van Deren were present.
Meals available
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is currently offering a free feeding program to students, district spokesperson Sammy Jacobson told the BH-FP earlier this month.
Those meals are available to all Bolivar students, including those who are in-person, using alternative instruction or under quarantine.
Alternative instruction and quarantined students should fill out the form linked at bolivarschools.org/c_o_v_i_d-19 to be included.
Other business
Board members also voted to approve the district’s 2020 substitute list, discussed Missouri School Boards’ Association policies and reviewed Title IX sexual harassment policies.
The board also met in closed session to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records and performance rating or records pertaining to employees. According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
