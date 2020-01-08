SBU releases fall graduate, honor roll lists
Southwest Baptist University recently named its graduate and honor roll lists for the 2019 winter semester.
Area students who graduated from SBU in December are:
Bolivar — Denae Allen, Bachelor of Science; Daniel Bell, Bachelor of Science; Joshua Condren, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kacey Hottes, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Taylor Jones-Morgan, Bachelor of Science; Trevor Lofstrom, Bachelor of Science; Baylee Marshall, Bachelor of Science; Kandace Phipps, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude; Lauren Purcell, Bachelor of Science; Abigail Reed, Master of Science; Brooke Reynolds, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Lora Beth Walker, Bachelor of Science; Anna Williams, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Brighton — Ashley Noblitt, Specialist in Education.
Dunnegan — Tristia Benedict, Master of Science.
Those students earning a spot on the various honor rolls are:
Aldrich — Laci Lindsay, Trustees’ List; Lauren Long, Dean’s List; Laura Scurtu, Trustees’ List.
Bolivar — Denae Allen, Honor’s List; Emily Ayers, Trustees’ List; Brodie Ball, Honor’s List; Mariah Barber, Dean’s List; Guy Batton, President’s List; Mikayla Becker, President’s List; Alyssa Bethards, Honor’s List; Jackson Brown, Honor’s List; Valerie Byron, Dean’s List; Ethan Clawson, Honor’s List; Memphis Coble, Trustees’ List; Trevor Conley, Trustees’ List; Sarah Creasy, President’s List; Aleena DeRossett, President’s List; Caitlin Diepenbrock, President’s List; Laura Dixon, Dean’s List; Taylor Dufur, Dean’s List; Caleb Evans, Trustees’ List; Rachel Evans, Trustees’ List; James Geurin, Dean’s List; Madeline Geurin, Honor’s List; Allison Green, Honor’s List; Jessica Griffis, Honor’s List; Jack Hadank, Honor’s List; Rheagan Hancock, President’s List; Morgan Hardin, Trustees’ List; Matthew Harris, Honor’s List; Melissa Harris, Honor’s List; Souvuoch Heng, Trustees’ List; Madison Hodges, Trustees’ List; Nathan Hooper, Honor’s List; Margaret Hopwood, Trustees’ List; Kacey Hottes, Trustees’ List; Sarah Hottes, Honor’s List; Laura Ionita, Dean’s List; Livia Ionita, President’s List; Jemimah Jatau, Honor’s List; Alexandria Jensen, Honor’s List; Samantha John, Dean’s List; Quincy Jones, Dean’s List; Samuel Jones, Honor’s List; Kaden Katzer, Dean’s List; Raegan Kelly, Trustees’ List; Abigayle Knight, President’s List; Corynn Knight, Trustees’ List; Jacob LaSalle, Dean’s List; Matthew Lechuga, Honor’s List; Joshua Lewis, Honor’s List; Hayden Lewright, Trustees’ List; Samuel Lewright, Honor’s List; Morgin Lightfoot, Trustees’ List; Jeremiah Lusby, President’s List; Marissa Mangner, Honor’s List; Baylee Marshall, Trustees’ List; Tikvah McHugh, Honor’s List; Meleah Murray, Trustees’ List; Grace Nicholson, President’s List; Mitchell Northern, President’s List; Brennenjamin Noyes, Dean’s List; Marie Noyes, Honor’s List; Justin Palmer, Dean’s List; Kandace Phipps, Trustees’ List; Jack Pitts, Honor’s List; Lauren Purcell, Honor’s List; Brooke Reynolds, Trustees’ List; Annie Roberts, Dean’s List; Mackenzie Roberts, Honor’s List; Jacob Roderick, Honor’s List; Braden Rothdiener, Honor’s List; Reilly Rupert, Honor’s List; Teptaikorn Saejang, Honor’s List; Dinshaw Silva, Honor’s List; Eryn Spiegel, Honor’s List; Corey Spindler, Dean’s List; Kylie Steverson, Trustees’ List; Jessica Struckman, Honor’s List; Chaney Supancic, Honor’s List; Brittany Tarrant, Trustees’ List; Emily Terry, Honor’s List; Holly Thomas, Dean’s List.
Undergraduate students graduate with honors according to the following GPAs: summa cum laude, 3.85-4; magna cum laude, 3.7-3.849; and cum laude, 3.5-3.699. In order to graduate with honors, students must have earned a minimum of 45 semester hours of credit at SBU prior to the semester of graduation.
Bolivar students named to Missouri Valley's dean’s list
The following Bolivar students were recently named to Missouri Valley College’s fall 2019 dean’s list:
● Darci Cline, senior, marketing
● Reed Forester, sophomore, political science
● Lakyn Lee, junior, dance
● Kyler Murphy, sophomore, physical education
● Hannah Newcomb, freshman, elementary education
The requirements for the dean's list are a 3.3 or higher grade point average, at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.
Missouri Southern announces Fall 2019 Dean’s List
The following area students were recently named to Missouri Southern State University’s fall 2019 dean’s list:
Bolivar
● Rachel R. Graves
● Kelie L. Henderson
● Kassidy A. Owens
Humansville
● Tate M. Dennis
Morrisville
● Jonathan M. Stander
The list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale. Students qualified for the honor by earning the required GPA while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.
Drury announces fall 2019 dean's list
In the fall 2019 semester, the following students made the evening school Dean's list:
Bolivar
● Colin Lepley
● Chris Reppy
Halfway
● Brandi Payne
Students earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
Rockhurst U. announces fall 2019 dean's list
Rockhurst University has announced the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.
Bolivar
● Mary Harris
● Frances Hubbert
● Benjamin Robinson
The dean’s list recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
