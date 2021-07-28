There’s no place like home

The Bolivar R-1 School District has just recently installed, striped and surfaced its bond-funded practice track. Completing the surrounding grade work — which according to superintendent Richard Asbill is 85% complete — will mark the start of several more phases of the project, which may include adding a stadium around the track.
The track was part of R-1’s $6 million no-tax-rate-increase bond package approved in April 2019, and the track’s portion of the funds have all been utilized, Asbill said.
As previously reported, the initial pursuit of the Liberator Park Stadium project, which was presented as phases, was approved during the school board’s April 15 open session.
“There are no additional bond funds,” Asbill said via email. “The district is now developing a facilities plan and budget that will allow the district to invest capital project funds — dollars the district will budget annually — to each of the upcoming project phases.”
Asbill went on to include donors as another means of completing the project.
“We would and will be pursuing fiscal partners — donors — to the Liberator Park project,” he added. “Those funds would allow the district to maximize options of completing the Liberator Park projects, and likely in a more expedited manner.”
Moving back to explaining the phases, Asbill mentioned meeting with Andy Spear of Spear Excavating and concluding that once the final grade work is established, phase one is 100% complete, and there can be a projected completion timeline.
Next, the current temporary fencing needs to turn into permanent fencing, something Asbill said is tentative by the end of September.
“We want to make sure that we put that in a fashion that still allows us to do expansion,” he said, mentioning how the fence would set the footprint for the whole stadium, including possible future bleachers or facilities.
According to Asbill, designating the land right next to the high school made “a lot of sense for us to have a facility there that we can grow and expand and provide some future opportunities to our students and the community.”
One of those opportunities includes the Liberators having their own track to practice on.
“SBU has been a great partner with Bolivar,” Asbill said, “but it’s difficult to share a track facility at the same time others are using it.”
He mentioned the facility as also being a great place to host a track meet, football practice and maybe a facility for wrestling and tennis.
The tennis courts the high school teams use, he explained, are over at the middle school campus. He said they are great courts, but having those located in their own athletic facility would help with coordination when hosting athletic events.
Asbill also mentioned wrestling and how much success the program’s had lately, emphasizing how a facility for wrestling tournaments could “hopefully (bring) about a component that makes our students athletics and activities brighter and gives them a little bit broader access to those things.”
At the moment, the facilities would only be geared toward sports.
However, Asbill mentioned the future possibility of it becoming “an accessible place to have marching or pride band competitions.”
It’s not a requirement, but he said “it opens us up to being able to facilitate some other events and programs that could be housed there.”
Now, the district is collaborating with the City of Bolivar about its Hartford Avenue widening project, which “will allow the district to make plans for parking lot installation when it is appropriately aligned with our fiscal and operational plans,” Asbill wrote in a school board meeting update sent in an email following the Thursday, July 22, meeting.
“We need to be mindful that we can get a lot of people into an event,” he said, “but we have to be able to facilitate getting them out in a good fashion.”
While the track itself is finished, “there’s a lot of work to be done to make it more usable and accessible,” he added, explaining the need to take time with this parking lot to avoid creating a traffic problem.
According to Asbill, after phase two of coordinating with the city on the street widening project, engaging faculty, staff, students and parents about the facility is phase three, though even he doesn't know how many phases are to follow.
He said the district intends to ask what people are interested in seeing with this facility, including certain entryways, facilities or functions. Maybe they’re interested in it becoming a training facility, he added, or a wrestling facility. And according to him, next is figuring out how to stair step that plan.
Then, because of the district’s fiscal obligation to taxpayers, the board needs to list its priorities and come to voters with the cost and how it plans to achieve that.
“I believe that our board and myself have to be — and our board has been — a very diligent steward of the taxpayer dollars,” he said, explaining the need of earning and keeping taxpayers’ fiscal trust.
He said he wanted to be able to lay out the stadium project phases in a way respectful to taxpayers, making sure their priorities were aligned.
The challenge, though, Asbill added, rests in the volatile construction market.
According to him, the district is “working with a very good excavating company” that will hopefully finish the grade work. However, with rising lumber prices and labor, Asbill said he wants to make sure the district doesn’t step forward so much that it ends up paying 15-20% higher.
The district can jump forward, he explained, but that’s not necessarily the right thing to do.
Slowing down means having better conversations and making sure the district hears everyone correctly.
Along with planning to talk with the community, Asbill said he has also spoken with Bolivar High School Activities Director Jason Ingold and the board.
“Everyone is very excited about it that I’ve talked to, and I’ve found it’s for a variety of reasons,” he said.
After all, it has been more than 20 years since the high school has had a stadium of its own.
Prior to the opening of the new campus in 1995, Bolivar High School was housed at what is today's Bolivar Middle School and the central office building. According to previous BH-FP coverage, the high school continued utilizing the BMS football field until halfway through the 1998 season, when it partnered with SBU and began using Plaster Stadium.
Finally, though, they may have a place to call their own and where they can write “Bolivar Liberators” in the center of the field.
“I think the main piece that I’ve found is pride — and that’s a good thing,” Asbill said. “We want people to have pride and respect for what it is to be a Liberator.”
He himself is still a new Liberator, but he said he appreciates when “parents want us to have programs that are reflective of the competition and the success that we should have here as a Bolivar Liberator, and I’m pretty excited about that.”
